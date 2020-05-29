Menu
$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Garston Motors

519-653-1212

2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagon Comfortline * AWD * Roof Rails * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Sport/Manual Mode* Automatic Headli

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagon Comfortline * AWD * Roof Rails * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Sport/Manual Mode* Automatic Headli

Location

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,170KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5186858
  • VIN: 3VW117AUXKM507108
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Comfortline * AWD *  Roof Rails * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Sport/Manual Mode* Automatic Headlights *  USB/Aux/AM/FM/SiriusXM * Automatic Locks * Heated Foldable Mirrors * Keyless Entry * Trunk Privacy Cover * LCD Touch Screen Display * 6-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic * 1.8 TSI 168HP * 
***************************************************** Zero Down Payment Options Available
* Helping People Get Great Used Cars Since 1999
* Auto Loans For Good, Bad Or, No Credit
* Apply Online, Financing Available For Kitchener, Waterloo, and Guelph
* All Our Quality Vehicles Come Certified To The Highest Standards In The Industry Using Premium Parts 
* Ask About Our Exclusive Warranty Options Giving you Superior Coverage's *************************************************************************************Apply now at www.garstonmotors.com *****************************************************Call us at toll free 1-855-351-1212****************************************************************************************All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan. *All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Rate of borrowing a vehicle over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit. *This Vehicle was a previous ex-rental, all ex-rentals come fully maintained and re-conditioned by rental company, rentals are fully serviced during rental period. Strict guidelines are followed to up keep the condition mechanically/cosmetically by rental companies. 
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

