2019 Volkswagen Golf

82,600 KM

Details Description Features

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

Sportwagen Comfortline | Apple Carplay / Andriod Auto | 4Motion

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

82,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9446494
  • Stock #: 929
  • VIN: 3VW117AU8KM510038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 929
  • Mileage 82,600 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO!!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

