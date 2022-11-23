$26,495+ tax & licensing
$26,495
+ taxes & licensing
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
519-621-7711
2019 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen Comfortline | Apple Carplay / Andriod Auto | 4Motion
Location
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
82,600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9446494
- Stock #: 929
- VIN: 3VW117AU8KM510038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,600 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO!!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
