2019 Volkswagen Jetta

41,340 KM

Details

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T SEL PREMIUM 8A

12730248

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T SEL PREMIUM 8A

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

Used
41,340KM
VIN 3VWG57BU2KM191023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1175
  • Mileage 41,340 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Flood lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
2019 Volkswagen Jetta