2019 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4T SEL PREMIUM 8A
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
Used
41,340KM
VIN 3VWG57BU2KM191023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1175
- Mileage 41,340 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Flood lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
