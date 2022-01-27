Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

63,014 KM

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE / LEATHER / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE / LEATHER / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

63,014KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8152711
  • VIN: 3VWE57BU4KM267140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,014 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** HIGHLINE *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** NAVIGATION *** ALLOY WHEELS *** APPLE CAR PLAY / ANDRIOD AUTO *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LOADED *** ONLY 63014 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

