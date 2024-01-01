Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

90,020 KM

Details Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

SE 4Motion AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

SE 4Motion AWD

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,020KM
VIN 3VV2B7AXXKM143577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1032
  • Mileage 90,020 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Used 2014 Honda Accord LX Sedan CVT for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Honda Accord LX Sedan CVT 130,448 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Acura TL 6-Speed AT for sale in Cambridge, ON
2013 Acura TL 6-Speed AT 181,100 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Camry LE V6 6-Spd AT for sale in Cambridge, ON
2011 Toyota Camry LE V6 6-Spd AT 194,288 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Werner's Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-7711

Alternate Numbers
1-877-621-7117
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan