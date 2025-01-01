Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Acura TLX

88,109 KM

Details Features

$32,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Acura TLX

A-Spec

Watch This Vehicle
12880634

2020 Acura TLX

A-Spec

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 12880634
  2. 12880634
  3. 12880634
  4. 12880634
  5. 12880634
  6. 12880634
  7. 12880634
  8. 12880634
  9. 12880634
  10. 12880634
  11. 12880634
  12. 12880634
  13. 12880634
  14. 12880634
  15. 12880634
  16. 12880634
  17. 12880634
  18. 12880634
  19. 12880634
  20. 12880634
  21. 12880634
  22. 12880634
  23. 12880634
  24. 12880634
  25. 12880634
Contact Seller

$32,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,109KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 19UUB3F40LA801017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,109 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

Used 2022 Toyota Highlander XSE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Toyota Highlander XSE 85,663 KM $48,989 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring for sale in Cambridge, ON
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring 11,005 KM $50,989 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Highlander LIMITED for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Toyota Highlander LIMITED 95,664 KM $35,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cambridge Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,989

+ taxes & licensing>

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

2020 Acura TLX