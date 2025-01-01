$32,989+ taxes & licensing
2020 Acura TLX
A-Spec
Location
Cambridge Toyota
2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-7030
$32,989
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,109KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 19UUB3F40LA801017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 88,109 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Cambridge Toyota
2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
