Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** LT *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** REMOTE START *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** KEYLESS ENTRY/START *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 135813KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

135,813 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT / AUTO / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT / AUTO / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1705525924
  2. 1705525926
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
135,813KM
Used
VIN 2GNAXVEX3L6198014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,813 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** LT *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** REMOTE START *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** KEYLESS ENTRY/START *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 135813KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2014 RAM 1500 ST / V8 / 4X4 / REG CAB / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 RAM 1500 ST / V8 / 4X4 / REG CAB / NO ACCIDENTS 71,465 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES / MANUAL / SUNROOF / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES / MANUAL / SUNROOF / NO ACCIDENTS 118,886 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT PREMIUM PLUS / NAV / LEATHER / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT PREMIUM PLUS / NAV / LEATHER / NO ACCIDENTS 51,989 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Equinox