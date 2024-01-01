Menu
NO ACCIDENTS *** 2500HD **** WORK TRUCK *** Z71 PACKAGE *** V8 *** DIESEL *** CREW CAB *** 4WD *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 136439KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

CASH PRICE:

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

136,439 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

WORK TRUCK / Z71 / 4WD / CREW CAB / NO ACCIDENTS

12026956

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

WORK TRUCK / Z71 / 4WD / CREW CAB / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,439KM
VIN 1GC1YLEY7LF266498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,439 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** 2500HD **** WORK TRUCK *** Z71 PACKAGE *** V8 *** DIESEL *** CREW CAB *** 4WD *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 136439KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

CASH PRICE:

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500