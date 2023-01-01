Menu
2020 Chevrolet Spark

129,969 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2020 Chevrolet Spark

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT / ALLOY'S / AC / NO ACCIDENTS

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT / ALLOY'S / AC / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,969KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9497335
  • VIN: KL8CC6SA0LC405378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,969 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** LT *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** REVERSE CAMEAR *** 129,969 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

