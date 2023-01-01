2020 Chevrolet Spark

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 9 6 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9497335

9497335 VIN: KL8CC6SA0LC405378

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 129,969 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

