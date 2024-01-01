$29,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Charger
RT * 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT * Super Track Pak * 20Inch Alloy Wheels * Spoiler * Dual Exhaust * Alpine Sound System * Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Aut
2020 Dodge Charger
RT * 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT * Super Track Pak * 20Inch Alloy Wheels * Spoiler * Dual Exhaust * Alpine Sound System * Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Aut
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,133KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDXCT4LH219354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,133 KM
Vehicle Description
RT * 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT * Super Track Pak * 20Inch Alloy Wheels * Spoiler * Dual Exhaust * Alpine Sound System * Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Auto Door Unlock * Power Locks/Windows/Mirrors/Driver Seat * Auto Driver/Passenger Window Roll Down * Paddle Shifters * Steering Wheel Controls * Voice Recognition * Call Buttons * Cruise Control * Rear Parking Sensors * Backup Camera * Traction Control Button * Mirror Dimmer * Sport Mode * Touchscreen Infotainment * FM/AM Radio * Bluetooth/AUX/USB * Compass *A/C * Heated Mirrors * Dual Climate Control * Infotainment Climate Control * 8-SPD AUTO 8HP70 TRANSMISSION *
CAR BUYING MADE EASY!
Secure your dream car with pre-approved auto loans online. No credit worries. Affordable
https://lebadamotors.com/online-credit-application
Trade-Ins Welcome: We value your vehicle because we keep it in-house.
Financing for Everyone: No Credit, New Credit, or Bad Credit, we’ve got you covered.
Contact Us: Reach us at 519-653-1212 or explore more at www.LebadaMotors.com
Find Us at our showroom at 2235 Eagle St. N, Cambridge, ON.
Unmatched Certification Process: Our included certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards, we use only premium parts. If it doesn’t double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it’s your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!
The Essential Fine Print: Listed prices exclude HST And licensing fees.
Zero down is our aim, but a downpayment may sometimes be required.
Disclaimer: Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.
*Advertised price is based on our finance purchase program - $2000 finance rebate applied.
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
2020 Dodge Charger