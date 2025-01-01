Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** SXT *** NAVIGATION *** REVERSE CAMERA *** STOW AND GO *** HEATED MIRRORS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 127920KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

127,920 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT / 7 SEATER / STOW & GO / NAV / REVERSE CAM

Watch This Vehicle
12112388

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT / 7 SEATER / STOW & GO / NAV / REVERSE CAM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1737475410
  2. 1737475412
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,920KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG5LR231145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,920 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** SXT *** NAVIGATION *** REVERSE CAMERA *** STOW AND GO *** HEATED MIRRORS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 127920KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT / 7 SEATER / STOW & GO / NAV / REVERSE CAM for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT / 7 SEATER / STOW & GO / NAV / REVERSE CAM 127,920 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS / 4X2 / REG CAB / 6'4
2020 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS / 4X2 / REG CAB / 6'4" BOX / NO ACCIDENTS 56,290 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Civic SPORT / ROOF / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / ALLOYS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2023 Honda Civic SPORT / ROOF / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / ALLOYS 35,931 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan