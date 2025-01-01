Menu
ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** GT *** NAVIGATION *** LEATHER *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** POWER DOORS *** DVD *** REMOTE START *** POWER LIFTGATE *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 63904KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM

ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

63,904 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT / NAV / LEATHER / POWER DOORS / DVD / LOADED

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT / NAV / LEATHER / POWER DOORS / DVD / LOADED

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,904KM
VIN 2C4RDGEG1LR211339

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,904 KM

ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** GT *** NAVIGATION *** LEATHER *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** POWER DOORS *** DVD *** REMOTE START *** POWER LIFTGATE *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 63904KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan