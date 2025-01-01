$16,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT | Leather bucket seats w/suede inserts | Remote
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT | Leather bucket seats w/suede inserts | Remote
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
235,975KM
VIN 2C4RDGEG8LR208177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 235,975 KM
Vehicle Description
GT | Leather bucket seats w/suede inserts | Remote Start Ignition | Backup Camera | Radio Touch/CD/HDD | ParkView Rear Camera | Power Rear Sliding doors | 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine | Power windows/Locks/Side Mirrors | Heated Steering/Seats/Sideview Mirrors | Touchscreen Infotainment Display | Rear Window Tinted | Automatic headlamps | Power Front Seats w/ Lumbar Support | Keyless Entry | Leather Steering Wheel w/ Controls | Voice Recognition | Cruise Control | Hands Free Calling | Headlight Controls | Rear Tinted Windows | Power Locks/Windows/Mirrors | Remote Trunk Release | Power/Heated Side View Mirrors | Auto/Tiptronic Transmission | Dual Zone Climate Control | Rear View Camera | ECON Mode | Traction/Stability Control | CD/HDD/DVD | USB/AUX | Bluetooth | Middle Row Stow And Go Seats | Middle Row Captain Chairs | Traction/ Stability Control | Rear Window Wipers| 17 Inch Black Gloss Allow Wheels | Front Fog Lamps | Carpet Mats |
EXPERIENCE THE LEBADA ADVANTAGE:
- Lowest Payments
- Best Interest Rates for all credit situations
- 200-Point Safety Inspection INCLUDED IN THE PRICE
- Canadian Owned Family Business since 1999
GET BETTER THAN BANK RATES with Lebada Motors. 3 Months no payments available on approved credit (OAC). In most cases, zero down payment required. We have 50+ years of combined financing experience to get you the BEST possible payments and rates to fit your budget. We work for you, not the bank! Free, no obligation approvals available with the Lebada Motors finance team. No matter your credit situation whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit at all we have solutions for you!
TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE-IN
UNBEATABLE 6-YEAR WARRANTY OPTIONS only available at Lebada Motors*
CARFAX report on every vehicle we sell
12 DAY, NO HASSLE RETURN POLICY on every vehicle at Lebada Motors
LEBADA MOTORS Cambridges Largest, Top Rated Pre-owned Car Dealership. Visit our Canadian Owned, Family Operated business. Our no pressure, non-commissioned sales team is here to help!
Newcomers to Canada and individuals who have experienced bankruptcy or proposals are warmly welcomed. Additionally, we offer flexible $0 down payment options. If you have any source of income, we can help finance your vehicle purchase. Visit us today to explore our wide selection of quality used vehicles and personalized financing options!
Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.
2019-2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with our team for more details.
* Listed Price is a special program price. Please inquire for details and other options.
* Prices exclude HST and licensing fees.
* Zero down is our goal, but a downpayment may be required.
* Conditions apply to return your vehicle. Contact us for more details.
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lebada Motors
519-653-1212
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan