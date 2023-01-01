Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

25,542 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMIUM PLUS / LEATHER / DVD / NAV / POWER DOORS

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMIUM PLUS / LEATHER / DVD / NAV / POWER DOORS

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

25,542KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9449787
  VIN: 2c4rdgcg3lr243339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 25,542 KM

Vehicle Description

*** PREMIUM PLUS *** LEATHER *** NAVIGATION *** DVD *** POWER DOORS / HATCH *** FULL STOW N GO *** LOADED *** ONLY 25,542 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
CD Player
Bluetooth
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

