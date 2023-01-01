Menu
2020 Dodge Journey

37,228 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2020 Dodge Journey

2020 Dodge Journey

SE / 7 SEATER / REVERSE CAMERA / NO ACCIDENTS

2020 Dodge Journey

SE / 7 SEATER / REVERSE CAMERA / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1688146385
  2. 1688146387
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,228KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10131411
  • VIN: 3C4PDCABXLT269554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,228 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** SE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** KEYLESS START *** 7 SEATER *** AUTO *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 37,228KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

