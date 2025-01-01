Menu
<p>*** 124 SPIDER *** ABARTH *** NO ACCIDENTS *** SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE *** LEATHER *** HEATED SEATS *** MANUAL TRANSMISSION *** BLINDSPOT DETECTION *** REAR CAMERA *** MULTIPLE DRIVE MODES *** CRUISE CONTROL *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2020 Fiat 124 Spider

119,996 KM

$CALL

2020 Fiat 124 Spider

124 SPIDER / ABARTH / NO ACCIDENTS / LEATHER / M/T

2020 Fiat 124 Spider

124 SPIDER / ABARTH / NO ACCIDENTS / LEATHER / M/T

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

$CALL

Used
119,996KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JC1NFAEK6L0145873

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 119,996 KM

*** 124 SPIDER *** ABARTH *** NO ACCIDENTS *** SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE *** LEATHER *** HEATED SEATS *** MANUAL TRANSMISSION *** BLINDSPOT DETECTION *** REAR CAMERA *** MULTIPLE DRIVE MODES *** CRUISE CONTROL *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
