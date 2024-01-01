Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** SE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** REMOTE START *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 63730KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2020 Ford Escape

63,730 KM

Details Description Features

$20,945

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Escape

SE / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

SE / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1720044975
  2. 1720044977
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,945

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,730KM
VIN 1FMCU0G61LUB83185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,730 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** SE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** REMOTE START *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 63730KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2020 Ford Escape SE / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Ford Escape SE / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS 63,730 KM $20,945 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Durango R/T / AWD / LEATHER / ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Dodge Durango R/T / AWD / LEATHER / ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS 62,720 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic SE / REVERSE CAMERA / HTD SEATS / AUTO for sale in Cambridge, ON
2018 Honda Civic SE / REVERSE CAMERA / HTD SEATS / AUTO 110,131 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,945

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape