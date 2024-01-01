$21,495+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SEL / LEATHER / NAV / AWD / NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Certified
$21,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,027 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS *** SEL *** NAVIGATION *** LEATHER *** HEATED SEATS *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** HANDS-FREE LIFTGATE *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 81027KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
CASH PRICE: $21,995
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
519-621-4333