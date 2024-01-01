2020 Ford Escape

Menu
NO ACCIDENTS *** SEL *** NAVIGATION *** LEATHER *** HEATED SEATS *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** HANDS-FREE LIFTGATE *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 81027KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

 

CASH PRICE: $21,995


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,027 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** SEL *** NAVIGATION *** LEATHER *** HEATED SEATS *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** HANDS-FREE LIFTGATE *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 81027KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

 

CASH PRICE: $21,995


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Ford Escape