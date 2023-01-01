$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
King-Ranch SuperCrew 5.5-ft. 4WD
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
- Listing ID: 10140231
- VIN: 1FTEW1E50LFC76646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 122,327 KM
Vehicle Description
* F-150 Super Crew Cab XTR 4X4 * 6 Passenger * Back Up Camera * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Trailer Brake * Tow/Haul Mode * 2H/4H/4L * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Automatic Headlights * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/AUX/Bluetooth * 12V DC Outlet * Ford All Weather Floor Mats * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Alloy Rims * Rear Cargo Light * Chrome Side Steps * Chrome Bumpers * Fog Lights *
