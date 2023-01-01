$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
King-Ranch SuperCrew 5.5-ft. 4WD
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
- Listing ID: 10148553
- VIN: 1FTEW1E59LFC76645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 147,004 KM
Vehicle Description
* F-150 XTR Super Crew Cab 4X4 * 6 Passenger * Trailer Brake * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Back Up Camera * Chrome Bumpers * Chrome Alloy Rims * Chrome Side Steps * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Automatic Headlights * Dual USB Outlet * 12V DC Outlet * Ford All Weather Floor Mats * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Middle Bench Seat * Traction Control * Front Tow Hooks *
