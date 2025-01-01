Menu
Look at this 2020 F150 Limited. This trucks loaded loaded loaded with features inside and out. Panoramic moon roof, heated and cooled power leather seats, navigation, 4x4, integrated trailer brake controller and trailer backup assist just to name a few. If youve been looking for a nice truck with all the bells and whistles  with a great price too, you just found it.  This truck with only 91000 kms has soo many more years of service to give.  Book an appointment ASAP if you want to get a test drive before its gone. This truck wont sit around long at this price.  

Truck is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.  

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge 
519-242-6485

2020 Ford F-150

91,271 KM

Details Description Features

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-150

Limited

13192679

2020 Ford F-150

Limited

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,271KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EG0LFA75041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Two tone tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,271 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2020 F150 Limited. This trucks loaded loaded loaded with features inside and out. Panoramic moon roof, heated and cooled power leather seats, navigation, 4x4, integrated trailer brake controller and trailer backup assist just to name a few. If you've been looking for a nice truck with all the bells and whistles  with a great price too, you just found it.  This truck with only 91000 kms has soo many more years of service to give.  Book an appointment ASAP if you want to get a test drive before it's gone. This truck won't sit around long at this price.  
Truck is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.  
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge 519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Seatbelt Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-242-6485

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2020 Ford F-150