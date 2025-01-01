$48,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
Limited
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,271KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EG0LFA75041
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Two tone tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,271 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2020 F150 Limited. This trucks loaded loaded loaded with features inside and out. Panoramic moon roof, heated and cooled power leather seats, navigation, 4x4, integrated trailer brake controller and trailer backup assist just to name a few. If you've been looking for a nice truck with all the bells and whistles with a great price too, you just found it. This truck with only 91000 kms has soo many more years of service to give. Book an appointment ASAP if you want to get a test drive before it's gone. This truck won't sit around long at this price.
Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Seatbelt Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
