2020 Honda CR-V

64,257 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

TOURING / BLACK EDITION / AWD / NO ACCIDENTS

2020 Honda CR-V

TOURING / BLACK EDITION / AWD / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,257KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10552941
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H91LH227404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,257 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** TOURING *** BLACK EDITION *** REVERSE CAMERA *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** NAVIGATION *** SEAT MEMORY *** HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS *** REMOTE START *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AUTO ***  AC *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 64,257KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM

ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

