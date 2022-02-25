Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

27,896 KM

2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

LX COMING SOON!

2020 Honda CR-V

LX COMING SOON!

Location

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

27,896KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8450250
  • VIN: 2HKRW1H29LH000118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,896 KM

Vehicle Description

Estimated Arrival - TBD.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

