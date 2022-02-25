Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda HR-V

25,641 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

Contact Seller
2020 Honda HR-V

2020 Honda HR-V

Sport COMING SOON!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda HR-V

Sport COMING SOON!

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,641KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8404794
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H28LM101836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,641 KM

Vehicle Description

Estimated Arrival - TBD.

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Centre Honda

2011 Honda CR-V LX
 124,343 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 SPORT
 118,206 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Sienna L...
 55,575 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

Call Dealer

519-623-XXXX

(click to show)

519-623-5991

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3080
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory