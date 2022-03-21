2020 Honda HR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 8 5 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8710403

8710403 VIN: 3CZRU5H36LM100963

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 37,852 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.