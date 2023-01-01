Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Pilot

69,403 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Pilot

2020 Honda Pilot

Black Edition APPLE CARPLAY™ /ANDROID AUTO™ | REARVIEW CAMERA | HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Pilot

Black Edition APPLE CARPLAY™ /ANDROID AUTO™ | REARVIEW CAMERA | HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
69,403KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10391784
  • Stock #: 23234A
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H05LB501206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23234A
  • Mileage 69,403 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE! IN EXCELLENT SHAPE! TEST DRIVE TODAY! 2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition featuring nine speed automatic transmission, seven passenger seating, leather interior, power moonroof, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, push button start, remote engine starter, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Siri® Eyes Free compatibility, ECON mode, Bluetooth, AM/FM audio system with two USB inputs, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, two 12V power outlet, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback, Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH) , The Honda Sensing Technologies - Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, remote keyless entry with trunk release, auto on/off headlights, LED fog lights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.



FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Centre Honda

2019 Honda Civic Tou...
 123,774 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX ...
 62,924 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V Tour...
 119,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Centre Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

Call Dealer

519-623-XXXX

(click to show)

519-623-5991

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3080
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory