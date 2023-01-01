$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Pilot
Black Edition APPLE CARPLAY™ /ANDROID AUTO™ | REARVIEW CAMERA | HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES
$CALL
- Listing ID: 10391784
- Stock #: 23234A
- VIN: 5FNYF6H05LB501206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,403 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE! IN EXCELLENT SHAPE! TEST DRIVE TODAY! 2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition featuring nine speed automatic transmission, seven passenger seating, leather interior, power moonroof, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, push button start, remote engine starter, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Siri® Eyes Free compatibility, ECON mode, Bluetooth, AM/FM audio system with two USB inputs, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, two 12V power outlet, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback, Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH) , The Honda Sensing Technologies - Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, remote keyless entry with trunk release, auto on/off headlights, LED fog lights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
