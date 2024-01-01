Menu
Preferred * Back Up Camera * Blind Spot Assist *  Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Cloth Seats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Active Eco Mode * Sport Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Automatic/Manual Mode *  Power Locks * Power Windows * Keyless Entry * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Alloy Rims * 12V DC Outlet * 2020 Hyundai Elantra

77,774 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,774KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,774 KM

Vehicle Description

Preferred * Back Up Camera * Blind Spot Assist *  Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Cloth Seats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Active Eco Mode * Sport Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Automatic/Manual Mode *  Power Locks * Power Windows * Keyless Entry * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Alloy Rims * 12V DC Outlet *

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

2020 Hyundai Elantra