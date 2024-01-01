$19,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred * Back Up Camera * Blind Spot Assist * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Cloth Seats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Active Eco Mode * Sport
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,774 KM
Vehicle Description
Advertised price is based on our finance purchase program - $2000 finance rebate applied.
Visit Us: 408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3 .
Clear & Simple Pricing:
Prices exclude HST, Licensing & $10 OMVIC fee.
Our goal is $0 down, but occasionally a down payment may be necessary.
Payment Example: On a $10,000 vehicle, at a 6.96% rate over 60 months, you'd pay just $51.80 weekly.
Note: Rates can change. Payments depend on approved credit, at time a down payment may required.
Disclaimer: Always confirm details. Mileage accurate at listing. Taxes & licenses not included in the listed pric
*This Vehicle was a previous daily rental. All ex-rentals come fully maintained and re-conditioned by the rental company, and rentals are fully serviced during rental period. Strict guidelines are followed to up keep the condition mechanically/cosmetically by rental companies.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
519-650-0326