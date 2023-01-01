2020 Hyundai Elantra

$24,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 2 3 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9630034

9630034 VIN: KMHD84LF4LU065296

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 83,234 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.