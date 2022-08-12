Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

72,518 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

SE AWD

2020 Hyundai KONA

SE AWD

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,518KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8981029
  • VIN: KM8K1CAA5LU533551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,518 KM

Vehicle Description

* Kona SE AWD * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * ECO/Sport Mode * AWD Lock * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Android Auto * Apple Car Play * Automatic/Manual Mode * AM/FM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * 12V DC Outlet * Automatic Headlights * Keyless Entry * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Roof Rails * Alloy Rims * Rear Wiper *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

