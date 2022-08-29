2020 Kia Rio

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 4 0 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9201991

9201991 VIN: 3KPA35AD3LE256445

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,408 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

