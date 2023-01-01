Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** LX PLUS V6 *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** 7 SEATER *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** LEATHER STEERING WHEEL *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 82,001KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2020 Kia Sorento

82,001 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Kia Sorento

LX PLUS V6 / AWD / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sorento

LX PLUS V6 / AWD / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1703194386
  2. 1703194388
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
82,001KM
Used
VIN 5XYPGDA52LG632363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,001 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** LX PLUS V6 *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** 7 SEATER *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** LEATHER STEERING WHEEL *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 82,001KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2020 Kia Sorento LX PLUS V6 / AWD / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Kia Sorento LX PLUS V6 / AWD / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS 82,001 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE / REVERSE CAM / AUTO / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE / REVERSE CAM / AUTO / NO ACCIDENTS 57,387 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM COROLLA IM / HTD SEATS / BACKUP CAM / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla iM COROLLA IM / HTD SEATS / BACKUP CAM / NO ACCIDENTS 61,535 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sorento