2020 Kia Sorento
LX PLUS V6 / AWD / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,001 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** LX PLUS V6 *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** 7 SEATER *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** LEATHER STEERING WHEEL *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 82,001KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
519-621-4333