2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

86,221 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES S-AWC / AUTO / 7 SEATER / 86,221 KM

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES S-AWC / AUTO / 7 SEATER / 86,221 KM

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,221KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9588502
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A3XLZ611663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 86,221 KM

Vehicle Description

*** AWD *** 7 PASSENGER *** AUTO *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** ONLY 86,221 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

