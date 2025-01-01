$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Nissan Kicks
SR | Remote Start Ignition | 360 Sonar Camera | Re
2020 Nissan Kicks
SR | Remote Start Ignition | 360 Sonar Camera | Re
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,054KM
VIN 3N1CP5DV1LL543461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 80,054 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start Ignition | 360 Sonar Camera | Rear Parking Sensors | Front Collision Warning System | Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto | Nissan Connect Services | Leather Seats w/ Bose Headrest Speaker on Driver Seat | Traction/Stability Control | Rear Child Safety Locks | Brake Assist | Push To Start | Keyless Entry w/ Panic Alarm | Power Locks/Windows/Side Mirrors | Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Controls | Voice Recognition | Cruise Control | Call Volume Controls | Auto-Rolling Windows | Dual Climate Control | Digital Gauge Cluster | Touchscreen Infotainment Display | FM/AM | Bluetooth/USB/AUX | Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission | Sideview Mirrors w/ Turn Indicator | 17inch Alloy Wheels w/ All Season Tires | Roof-Mounted Antenna | Tinted Windows | Carpet Floor Mats | Handsfree Calling | EXPERIENCE THE LEBADA ADVANTAGE:- Lowest Payments- Best Interest Rates for all credit situations- 200-Point Safety Inspection INCLUDED IN THE PRICE- Canadian Owned Family Business since 1999Andnbsp;Andnbsp;GET BETTER THAN BANK RATES with Lebada Motors. 3 Months no payments available on approved credit (OAC). In most cases, zero down payment required. We have 50 years of combined financing experience to get you the BEST possible payments and rates to fit your budget. We work for you, not the bank! Free, no obligation approvals available with the Lebada Motors finance team. No matter your credit situation whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit at all we have solutions for you!Andnbsp;TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE-INAndnbsp;UNBEATABLE 6-YEAR WARRANTY OPTIONS only available at Lebada Motors*Andnbsp;CARFAX report on every vehicle we sellAndnbsp;12 DAY, NO HASSLE RETURN POLICY on every vehicle at Lebada MotorsAndnbsp;LEBADA MOTORS Cambridges Largest, Top Rated Pre-owned Car Dealership. Visit our Canadian Owned, Family Operated business. Our no pressure, non-commissioned sales team is here to help!Andnbsp;Newcomers to Canada and individuals who have experienced bankruptcy or proposals are warmly welcomed. Additionally, we offer flexible $0 down payment options. If you have any source of income, we can help finance your vehicle purchase. Visit us today to explore our wide selection of quality used vehicles and personalized financing options!Andnbsp;Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.Andnbsp;2019-2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with our team for more details.Andnbsp;* Listed Price is a special program price. Please inquire for details and other options.* Prices exclude HST and licensing fees.* Zero down is our goal, but a down payment may be required.* Conditions apply to return your vehicle. Contact us for more details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lebada Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Lebada Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-653-XXXX(click to show)
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lebada Motors
519-653-1212
2020 Nissan Kicks