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2020 Nissan Rogue

139,095 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle
14211947

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

  1. 14211947
  2. 14211947
  3. 14211947
  4. 14211947
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
139,095KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MVXLC806441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25124A
  • Mileage 139,095 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
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519-623-XXXX

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519-623-5991

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3080
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Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

2020 Nissan Rogue