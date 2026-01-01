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2020 Nissan Rogue
SV
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
139,095KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MVXLC806441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25124A
- Mileage 139,095 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
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519-623-XXXX(click to show)
519-623-5991
Alternate Numbers1-800-387-3080
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Cambridge Centre Honda
519-623-5991
2020 Nissan Rogue