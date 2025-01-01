$104,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Porsche Taycan
TURBO / NAV / LOADED / NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Certified
$104,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,082 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS *** TURBO *** FULL PPF *** BOSE SYSTEM *** NAVIGATION *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REAR PARKING AID *** HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** HANDS-FREE LIFTGATE *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 27082KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
FINANCE PRICE: 104,995
CASH PRICE: 105,995
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
