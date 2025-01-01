Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** TURBO *** FULL PPF *** BOSE SYSTEM *** NAVIGATION *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REAR PARKING AID *** HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** HANDS-FREE LIFTGATE *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 27082KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p><strong>FINANCE PRICE: 104,995</strong></p><p><strong>CASH PRICE: 105,995</strong><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2020 Porsche Taycan

27,082 KM

Details Description Features

$104,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Porsche Taycan

TURBO / NAV / LOADED / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle
12131589

2020 Porsche Taycan

TURBO / NAV / LOADED / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1738010352
  2. 1738010352
  3. 1738010352
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$104,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,082KM
VIN WP0AC2Y16LSA72403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,082 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** TURBO *** FULL PPF *** BOSE SYSTEM *** NAVIGATION *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REAR PARKING AID *** HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** HANDS-FREE LIFTGATE *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 27082KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

FINANCE PRICE: 104,995

CASH PRICE: 105,995

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2020 Porsche Taycan TURBO S / NAV / LOADED / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Porsche Taycan TURBO S / NAV / LOADED / NO ACCIDENTS 27,082 KM $104,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Lexus TX 500h TX 500h / F-SPORT PERFORMANCE 2 / AWD / PANO ROOF for sale in Cambridge, ON
2024 Lexus TX 500h TX 500h / F-SPORT PERFORMANCE 2 / AWD / PANO ROOF 19,864 KM $80,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / ALLOY WHEELS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / ALLOY WHEELS 100,879 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$104,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2020 Porsche Taycan