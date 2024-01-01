$59,990+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 3L TURBO DIESEL ECODIESEL
Location
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
519-267-8448
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 31,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY INCLUDED - ONE OWNER- NO ACCIDENTS - BALANCE OF FACTORY POWERTRAIN LIMITED WARRANTY UP TO 2025 OR 160,000 KILOMETERS -
WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS
WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -
MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -
SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -
OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -
www.asprestigeautosales.com
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.
Powerful certified 2020 Ram 1500 Rebel. Enjoy quick shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this high-performance Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182 engine. Delivering an astounding amount of torque, this vehicle deserves a passionate owner! It's loaded with the following options: WHEELS: 18 X 8 BLACK ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFV), SPRAY-IN BEDLINER WITH RUBBER MAT, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12 DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Traffic, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, 12 Touchscreen, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, LED Footwell Lighting, Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbocharged Diesel, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV), Black Rear Bumper, Rebel Instrument Cluster, 18 Full-Size Steel Spare Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Vinyl Door Trim Panel, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly Partime Transfer Case, Off-Road Group, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Fuel Tank Skid Plate, Powder-Coated Front Bumper, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Hill Descent Control, Premium Overhead Console, LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps, Overhead LED Lamps, and PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST.
519-267-8448