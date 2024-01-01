Menu
SAFETY INCLUDED - ONE OWNER- NO ACCIDENTS - BALANCE OF FACTORY POWERTRAIN LIMITED WARRANTY UP TO 2025 OR 160,000 KILOMETERS - WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS  -  WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER - PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment: www.asprestigeautosales.com  OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -
Powerful certified 2020 Ram 1500 Rebel. Enjoy quick shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this high-performance Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182 engine. Delivering an astounding amount of torque, this vehicle deserves a passionate owner! Its loaded with the following options: WHEELS: 18 X 8 BLACK  ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFV), SPRAY-IN BEDLINER WITH RUBBER MAT, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12 DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Traffic, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, 12 Touchscreen, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, LED Footwell Lighting, Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbocharged Diesel, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV), Black Rear Bumper, Rebel Instrument Cluster, 18 Full-Size Steel Spare Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Vinyl Door Trim Panel, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly Partime Transfer Case, Off-Road Group, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Fuel Tank Skid Plate, Powder-Coated Front Bumper, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Hill Descent Control, Premium Overhead Console, LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps, Overhead LED Lamps, and PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST. </strong></span></span></span></span></p>

2020 RAM 1500

31,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 3L TURBO DIESEL ECODIESEL

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 3L TURBO DIESEL ECODIESEL

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - ONE OWNER- NO ACCIDENTS - BALANCE OF FACTORY POWERTRAIN LIMITED WARRANTY UP TO 2025 OR 160,000 KILOMETERS -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS  -

WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:

www.asprestigeautosales.com

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

Powerful certified 2020 Ram 1500 Rebel. Enjoy quick shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this high-performance Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182 engine. Delivering an astounding amount of torque, this vehicle deserves a passionate owner! It's loaded with the following options: WHEELS: 18 X 8 BLACK  ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFV), SPRAY-IN BEDLINER WITH RUBBER MAT, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12 DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Traffic, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, 12 Touchscreen, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, LED Footwell Lighting, Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbocharged Diesel, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV), Black Rear Bumper, Rebel Instrument Cluster, 18 Full-Size Steel Spare Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Vinyl Door Trim Panel, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly Partime Transfer Case, Off-Road Group, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Fuel Tank Skid Plate, Powder-Coated Front Bumper, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Hill Descent Control, Premium Overhead Console, LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps, Overhead LED Lamps, and PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Cross-Traffic Alert

2020 RAM 1500