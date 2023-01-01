Menu
2020 Sea-Doo Wake

25 KM

Details Description Features

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2020 Sea-Doo Wake

2020 Sea-Doo Wake

Pro 230 (BOAT COMBO) 2020 SEALVER WAVE BOAT

2020 Sea-Doo Wake

Pro 230 (BOAT COMBO) 2020 SEALVER WAVE BOAT

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Sale

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

25KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10084827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE/BLUE
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Personal Watercraft
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 25 KM

Vehicle Description

WITH ONLY 25 HOURS. This is a one-of-a-kind, TWO-IN-ONE: A BOAT AND A SEADOO THAT CAN BE DETACHED. IT IS VERY POWERFUL AND FAST.

2020 SEALVER WAVE BOAT 525 SUNDECK with Bimini Top, cover, and Trailer.

2020 SEADOO WAKE PRO 230 SUPERCHARGED 1630 CC. WITH ONLY 25 HOURS ON IT.

The package is an absolute head-turner and incredibly fun. It seats 6 people on the boat, plus the 3 seats on the Seadoo.

The Sealver wave boat also has lights for nighttime driving and a sundeck or table that can be inserted for eating with the family as well as lounge chairs and an anchor compartment.

It also comes with a trailer that houses both the 2020 Sealver 525 and the 2020 Seadoo Wake Pro 230.

The Seadoo is a 2020 Blue with iBRR (intelligent brake and reverse system). It has the trim tabs, sport mode, ski mode, eco, and standard. it also has the reboarding step in the back.

Sea-Doo Wake Pro: Incredible stability from an ingeniously designed wide platform pairs with perfectly balanced power and acceleration for towing. Outfitted with features for the perfect pull on every ride, plus available options up every adventure.

WAKE Package: LinQ retractable ski pylon, speed-based ski mode, removable wakeboard rack.

If you have never seen this package before, watch this video, it's an absolutely fun toy to have on the water, and guaranteed, never seen anything like it before.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z6yoBGFFGK0

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

