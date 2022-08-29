$47,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-267-8448
2020 Sea-Doo Wake
Pro 230 (BOAT COMBO) 2020 SEALVER WAVE
Location
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
519-267-8448
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9165202
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Personal Watercraft
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 9
- Mileage 25 KM
Vehicle Description
REDUCED PRICE - This is a one-of-a-kind, TWO-IN-ONE: A BOAT AND A SEADOO THAT CAN BE DETACHED. IT IS VERY POWERFUL AND FAST.
2020 SEALVER WAVE BOAT 525 SUNDECK with Bimini Top, cover, and Trailer.
2020 SEADOO WAKE PRO 230 SUPERCHARGED 1630 CC. WITH ONLY 25 HOURS ON IT.
The package is an absolute head-turner and incredibly fun. It seats 6 people on the boat, plus the 3 seats on the Seadoo.
The Sealver wave boat also has lights for nighttime driving and a sundeck or table that can be inserted for eating with the family as well as lounge chairs and an anchor compartment.
It also comes with a trailer that houses both the 2020 Sealver 525 and the 2020 Seadoo Wake Pro 230.
The Seadoo is a 2020 Blue with iBRR (intelligent brake and reverse system). It has the trim tabs, sport mode, ski mode, eco, and standard. it also has the reboarding step in the back.
Sea-Doo Wake Pro: Incredible stability from an ingeniously designed wide platform pairs with perfectly balanced power and acceleration for towing. Outfitted with features for the perfect pull on every ride, plus available options up every adventure.
WAKE Package: LinQ retractable ski pylon, speed-based ski mode, removable wakeboard rack.
If you have never seen this package before, watch this video, it's an absolutely fun toy to have on the water, and guaranteed, never seen anything like it before.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z6yoBGFFGK0
96 MONTHS OF FINANCING AVAILABLE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS
WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -
MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -
SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -
OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -
www.asprestigeautosales.com
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.