Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Subaru ASCENT

43,290 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru ASCENT

2020 Subaru ASCENT

Premier COMING SOON!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru ASCENT

Premier COMING SOON!

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8157946
  • VIN: 4S4WMAGDXL3472380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,290 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Centre Honda

2016 Honda CR-V Tour...
 81,134 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Subaru ASCENT P...
 43,290 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Frontier...
 92,323 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

Call Dealer

519-623-XXXX

(click to show)

519-623-5991

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3080
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory