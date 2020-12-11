+ taxes & licensing
519-721-4350
206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3
519-721-4350
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2020 SUBARU WRX ONLY 14000KM LIKE NEW CONDTION CLEAN TITLE
1 OWNER VERY CLEAN 2 SETS OF WHEELS AND TIRES WINTER AND SUMMER INCLUDED
SAFETY INCLUDED THIS CAR WON'T LAST IT IS PRICED TO SELL BLOW OUT SALE THE BEST PRICED 2020 IN THE MARKET
FACTORY SUBARU WARRANTY
WE HAVE MULTIPLE SUBARUS IN STOCK PLEASE CHECK OUR OTHER ADS
FINANCING AVAILABLE APPLY ONLINE AT http://anewautosales.com/financing/
MUST BE VIEWED BY APPOINTMENT ONLY CALL AHEAD UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR BUSINESS PLEASE EMAIL ANEWAUTOSALES@GMAIL.COM OR CALL 5197214350
WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD
PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE
CARPROOF VERIFIED AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES!!!! WE SAY YES WHEN OTHERS SAY NO !!! O.A.C.
PLEASE CALL 519-721-4350 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT OUR SHOWROOM
Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.
Anew Auto Sales
Located at 206 Hespeler Road, Cambridge, ON, N1R 3H3
Monday to Thursday 10 am to 6pm
Friday to Saturday 10am to 5pm Sunday. Closed
Call us Now 519-721-4350 or 905-462-7234
Price + HST + Licensing
Interested? We’re here to serve you. To call, email, or see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, please see "Poster Contact Information" on the right side of this page
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3