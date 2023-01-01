Menu
2020 Toyota Camry

48,432 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2020 Toyota Camry

2020 Toyota Camry

SE / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / ONE OWNER

2020 Toyota Camry

SE / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / ONE OWNER

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

48,432KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10466925
  VIN: 4T1G11AK3LU346957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,432 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER *** SE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** HEATED MIRRORS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 48,432KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-XXXX

519-621-4333

