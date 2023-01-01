$27,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Camry
SE / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / ONE OWNER
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10466925
- VIN: 4T1G11AK3LU346957
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,432 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER *** SE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** HEATED MIRRORS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 48,432KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
