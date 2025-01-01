$28,989+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Camry
HYBRID SE
Location
Cambridge Toyota
2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-7030
$28,989
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,387KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1B21HK0LU014648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2501871
- Mileage 159,387 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
Cambridge Toyota
2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
