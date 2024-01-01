Menu
<p style=margin: 0px; padding-top: 10px; padding-right: 10px; padding-bottom: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>SAFETY INCLUDED - PADDLE SHIFTERS - SE UPGRADE MODEL FULLY LOADED - HEATER SEATS AND STEERING - SUNROOF - REAR CAMERA - WIRELESS CHARGER - NO ACCIDENTS - SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX REPORT -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS </strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong> WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - </strong></span></span><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -</strong></span></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>www.asprestigeautosales.com</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.</strong></span></span></p>

2020 Toyota Corolla

167,000 KM

$20,490

+ tax & licensing
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

167,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - PADDLE SHIFTERS - SE UPGRADE MODEL FULLY LOADED - HEATER SEATS AND STEERING - SUNROOF - REAR CAMERA - WIRELESS CHARGER - NO ACCIDENTS - SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX REPORT -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

 WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

