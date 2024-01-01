Menu
<p>LE UPGRADE *** SUNROOF *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 96177KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 5YFBPRBE4LP104552

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,177 KM

LE UPGRADE *** SUNROOF *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 96177KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

