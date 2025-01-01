$22,989+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE
Cambridge Toyota
2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-7030
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
50,271KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFBPRBE4LP130875
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 50,271 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
