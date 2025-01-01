Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

60,895 KM

Details Features

$25,989

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback

12889718

2020 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

$25,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,895KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNK4RBE8L3099854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2507361
  • Mileage 60,895 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Toyota Corolla