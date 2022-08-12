$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
SE Hatchback 6M
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
- Listing ID: 8981002
- VIN: 5YFBPRBE0LP111398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,583 KM
Vehicle Description
* Corolla SE * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Blind Spot Monitoring * Steering Assist * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Automatic Headlights * Keyless Entry * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Traction Control * Auto Hold Parking Brake * Power Parking Brake *
