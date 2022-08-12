Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

92,583 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE Hatchback 6M

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE Hatchback 6M

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,583KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8981002
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE0LP111398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,583 KM

Vehicle Description

* Corolla SE * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Blind Spot Monitoring * Steering Assist * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Automatic Headlights * Keyless Entry * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Traction Control * Auto Hold Parking Brake * Power Parking Brake *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

