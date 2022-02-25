Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Highlander

55,547 KM

Details Features

$48,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Highlander

2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1648849978
  2. 1648850021
  3. 1648850036
  4. 1648850040
  5. 1648850038
  6. 1648850038
  7. 1648850036
  8. 1648850038
  9. 1648850043
  10. 1648850257
  11. 1648850270
  12. 1648850274
  13. 1648850273
  14. 1648850271
  15. 1648850271
  16. 1648850271
  17. 1648850272
  18. 1648850268
  19. 1648850271
  20. 1648850272
  21. 1648850268
  22. 1648850270
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,989

+ taxes & licensing

55,547KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8410050
  • Stock #: P0022220
  • VIN: 5TDGZRBHXLS510370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0022220
  • Mileage 55,547 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

2018 Toyota Tacoma T...
 46,936 KM
$44,989 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 114,718 KM
$18,989 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL
 61,528 KM
$35,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory