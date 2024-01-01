Menu
2020 Toyota Sienna

99,698 KM

Details Features

$40,989

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Sienna

SE 8-Passenger

12017443

2020 Toyota Sienna

SE 8-Passenger

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,698KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDXZ3DC8LS070793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2409801
  • Mileage 99,698 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

2020 Toyota Sienna